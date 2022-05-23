Mrs. Eva Claudine Bearden Kennedy, 89, of Brachfield, passed from this life on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Brookedale Assisted Living in Henderson, Texas.
Claudine was born on March 3, 1933, in Brachfield, Texas to the late Myrtie and Claude Bearden. At the age of 6, her family moved to Orange, Texas. Claudine graduated from Orange High School. It is there she met her husband, Jack Kennedy, whom she married in 1951. They soon moved to Nederland, Texas, where they made their home for most of their lives, along with their only son, Stanley. During her time there she worked as a bookkeeper at Mid-County Auto Supply for numerous years. In 2007, Claudine moved back to Brachfield, and lived with her sister, Dorothy Powell until her death in 2010. Shortly after that she moved to Brookdale Assisted Living where she lived the remainder of her life.
Claudine was very active for much of her life. She loved walking outdoors, working in the yard, and loved her plants and flowers. Her times with family were some of her happiest. She was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Kennedy; son, Stanley Kennedy; sister, Dorothy Bearden Powell; and brother, Charles Bearden.
Survivors include her nephews, Dale Powell and wife Karen of Brachfield and Alton Powell and wife Wanda of Missouri City; and numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews.
The family would like to give a special thank you to all the wonderful staff at Brookdale Assisted Living for the care she received from them through the years. As well as to Heritage Hospice for the last few weeks.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial donations be made to Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County. 211 Winchester Drive, Tyler, TX 75701.
Graveside services for Mrs. Eva Claudine Bearden Kennedy, will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, May 23, 2022, at Shiloh Cemetery with Rev. Mike Mayhugh officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until service time on Monday, May 23, 2022, at the cemetery.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
