Funeral services for Mrs. Eunice Walls, 94, of New Salem will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, in the chapel at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home with Bro. Chris Proctor officiating. Private family interment will follow at New Salem Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until service time on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Mrs. Walls passed from this life on September 12, 2021, at Autumn Leaves in Henderson. She was born October 2, 1926, in New Salem to the late Cobb Barnett and Lillie Mae (Brooks) Campbell. Mrs. Walls graduated from Henderson High School in 1945. She later moved to Ft. Worth where she spent many years of her life and retired from Hurst Euless Bedford ISD as a cafeteria manager. She returned home to New Salem in 2003. In her retirement, Mrs. Walls loved to travel and was an avid reader. She was out-going and never met a stranger, had a wonderful gift for committing scripture to memory and knew her Bible front to back. Mrs. Walls was always very involved in the church and was presently a member of New Salem Missionary Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, L.D. Walls, and a niece, Sue Ramey Sons.
Survivors include her children, Jimmy Walls and wife Mary, Linda Simmons and husband Ray, and Sharon Favors and husband Aubry, all of New Salem; sister, Doris Jordan of Good Springs; grandchildren, John Bailey and wife Bridgette, Sheri Deslattes and husband Mark, Vicki Macara and husband Cyp, Aaron Favors and wife Kelly, Chad Simmons and wife Amy, and Steven Simmons and wife Shelley; great-grandchildren, Ian Deslattes, Lois Macara, Braeden Simmons and wife Kameron, Chloe Simmons, Kendall Simmons, and DJ Simmons; great-great-granddaughter, Brielle Simmons; long-time good friend, Betty Conway of New Salem; as well as a host of other family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Aaron Favors, Mark Deslattes, Ian Deslattes, Chad Simmons, Steven Simmons, and C.K. Chen.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Samaritan’s Purse at P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607, and/or Gideons International at P.O. Box 1741, Henderson, TX 75653.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.