Funeral services for Eula ‘Mecie’ McChristian, 83, of Lufkin were held Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 10 a.m. in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Phillip Rhoads and Bro. Scott Reed officiating. Interment followed at Laneville Cemetery in Laneville, Texas.
Mrs. McChristian was born February 22, 1936 in Walton, West Virginia to the late Emma D (Holbert) and Andrew C. Cottrell. She died January 8, 2020 in a Lufkin nursing facility.
Eula was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Her passion was gardening and flowers. She also liked to travel.
Survivors include her husband, Harold McChristian of Lufkin; sons, Steve Hively of Lufkin, Gary Criner and wife Tammy of Michigan City, Indiana; daughters, Patricia Crager and husband Michael of Lufkin, Brenda Mitchell and husband James of Lufkin, Bonnie Fogal and husband Frank of Houston, Delma Kelley and Mike of Laneville; grandchildren; Tonya, Sean, Ryan, Paul, Heather, Bryan, Zach, Franklin, Don, Roy, Debbie, Christina and Joey. She is also survived by 16 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; sons, Robert and Michael Criner; brothers, Roy, Doy, Dorsel, Van Smith, and Chris Cottrell; sister, Mildred Smith.
Pallbearers were grandsons, Bryan and Zach Cheatham, Paul Townley, Joey Kelley, Franklin Fogal, and Sean Criner.
Honorary pallbearer was grandson, Ryan Criner.
Services were placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com.
