Funeral services for Mrs. Eula Gebhart, 94, of Henderson will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, December 2, 2021 at Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Pete Thompson officiating. Interment will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2:00 p.m. Thursday, December 2, 2021 at Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church.
Mrs. Gebhart passed away November 29, 2021, in Henderson.
She was born December 10, 1926 in Henderson to John Franklin and Mamie Myrtle (Williams) Pierson. Mrs. Gebhart enjoyed volunteering at the New London Museum. She liked to travel when she had the opportunity but also enjoyed being home with her family. She was a good cook. Mrs. Gebhart was a member of Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School, Bible School, and was a part of the Ladies Auxiliary Group.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Mamie Pierson; husband, Alfred Gebhart; sister, Hazel Pierson; brother, Graham Pierson; son, Gary Gebhart; and daughter, Susan McDaniel.
Survivors includer her daughters, Pat Merritt, Kathy Hill Terry, Paula Autrey; grandchildren, Cody Gebhart, Mandy Allen, Vaughn Merritt, Lesa Henson, Dustin Merritt, Toby McDaniel, Shane McDaniel, Ian Schell; daughter-in-law, Polly Gebhart; fourteen great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, and a host of nieces, nephews, other family, and friends.
Pallbearers will be Trevor Henson, Christian Merritt, Ford Merritt, Dustin Merritt, Cody Gebhart, and Vaughn Merritt.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
