Graveside services for Mrs. Ethel Mae Mullins, 100, of Henderson, will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Lakewood Memorial Park with Dr. David Higgs officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. The family received friends from 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, October 22, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Mullins passed from this life on Sunday, October 20, 2019, at her residence.
She was born September 3, 1919, in Tyler, to the late Henry and Ernestine (Lyons) Walker. Ethel Mae graduated from Henderson High School in 1937 and later worked for Montgomery Ward, where she retired as Assistant Manager. She did a lot of handwork and loved knitting and working in the craft room at First Baptist Church.
Mrs. Mullins loved people and people truly loved her. She had been a member and integral part of the Pilot Club in Henderson and was a long time member of First Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Maurice Mullins; four sisters and one brother; and son-in-law, Bill Swift.
Survivors include her children, Dianne Swift of Desoto, Michael Walker Mullins and wife Edwina of Henderson, Joe Claude Mullins and wife Vicki of Henderson, and Sally Lou Wilcox and husband Marc of Tyler; special nephew, Bill Cochran and wife Carolyn of Henderson; eight grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild; as well as a host of other nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Skee Leonard, Kerry Joe Mullins, Tony Swift, Brian Mullins, Daniel Mullins, and Blan Pirtle. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
