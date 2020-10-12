A funeral service for Esther Castillo, age 67, of Jacksonville, is scheduled at 2 p.m. Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Our Lady of Sorrows in Jacksonville. Father Jay Lucas will officiate. A visitation will begin on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville. The Holy Rosary recitation will begin at 6 p.m.
Mrs. Castillo passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020 in Jacksonville.
She was born April 10, 1953 in Apaseo el Alto, Guanajuato, Mexico.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Antonio Castillo; daughter, Martha Castillo; brother, Saul Garcia; sister, Esther Garcia; brother-in-law, Ignacio Trejo; and nephew, Andres Garcia.
Left to cherish her memory are her beloved husband of 48 years, Raul Castillo; daughters, Maria de la Luz of Henderson, Lupe Carney and husband Rudy, Azucena Castillo, Erika Castillo, Samantha Beeghly, all of Jacksonville; brother, Carlos Garcia; sisters, Carmen Garcia, Juana Garcia, and Maria Garcia, all of Mexico; grandchildren, Celia, Vanessa, Ruben Jr., Crystal, Cristian, Jovanni, Julian, Brandon, and Genesis Hernandez; Jolene and Pink Carney; Samantha Beeghly; Daniel, Jose, Diego, Martha, and Juliana Castillo. She is also survived by seven great grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Rudy Carney, Ruben Hernandez Jr., Cristian Hernandez, Jovanni Hernandez, Daniel Castillo, Jose Castillo, and Carlos Garcia.
