Funeral services for Mr. Emmett “Steve” Stephens, 92, of Kilgore, were held at 2 p.m., Monday, July 18, 2022, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home chapel with John Garza officiating.
Mr. Stephens passed away Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Arabella of Kilgore.
He was born Nov. 16, 1929, in Anderson County, TX, to the late Joe W. and Bessie (Whiteside) Stephens. Emmett served in the US Army during the Korean War, and had worked for TxDOT for 36 years before retiring.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Eleanor Stephens. Survivors include, son Robert Stephens and wife Minnie of Pflugerville, and daughter Judy Case and husband David of Kilgore; three grandchildren, Davi Garza and husband John of Houston, Kristi Garrison and husband Chris of McKinney, and Clint Case of Nacogdoches; and three great-grandchildren, Eleanor Garza, Maggie Garza, and Brooks Garrison. Honorary pallbearers are Steve Lowe, Tracy Ainsworth, Clint Case, John Garza, Chris Garrison, David Case, Joe Wallace, Larry Haynes, Jr., Keaton Geter, and Brent Lofton. Condolences may be made at www.crawfordacrim.com.
