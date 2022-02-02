Elvin Earl Rousseau, known as “Papa” to his family, was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on January 29, 2022, after a life well-lived.
Elvin was born to Dennis and Thelma Rousseau on June 23, 1941, in Rusk County, Texas. He graduated from Henderson High School in 1959, then attended Kilgore College. Elvin earned his Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering in 1964 from Texas Tech University and began his career with the Texas Department of Transportation.
That same year, he married Judith Gladson, his wife of 57 years. Elvin and Judy began their life together in Austin, later transferring to Mount Pleasant, Marshall, and Atlanta as his 37-year career advanced. Along the way, they welcomed Duane, Laurinda, Susan, and Mendy into their family.
Elvin served the Lord faithfully at Tanglewood Missionary Baptist Church, most recently serving as a deacon and Sunday school teacher.
He spent the later part of his life serving as a volunteer carpenter for Texas Mission Builders, building cabinets and assisting with construction for churches. Elvin found great joy in “making sawdust,” as he called it, and thoroughly enjoyed using his talents to serve the Lord alongside so many gifted men.
Elvin’s legacy is best understood in the love he had for the Lord and his family. He was a man of few words, but his words carried weight and wisdom. He was intentional in his actions, faithful in his convictions, and an anchor for his friends and family.
He was a devoted caretaker for his wife, Judy, an incredible Daddy to his four kids, and an amazing Papa to his eight grandchildren.
Elvin was preceded in death by his parents, Dennis and Thelma Rousseau, and his son, Duane Rousseau. He is survived by his wife, Judith Rousseau, daughter, Laurinda Burks and husband, Stephen; daughter, Susan Fitzgerald and husband, Jimmy; daughter, Mendy Waid and husband, Bryan; daughter-in-law, Patricia Rousseau Jaques and husband Jeremy; grandchildren Shelby, Christopher, and Matthew Burks; Macey, Hope, and Luke Waid; and Sydney and Nora Rousseau. Elvin also leaves behind one sister, Lavelle Matlock of Mt. Enterprise, TX, and many nieces, nephews, and brothers and sisters-in-law.
Visitation will be 6-8 pm, Friday, February 4, 2022, at Hanner Funeral Services in Atlanta. Funeral services are Saturday, February 5, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Tanglewood MBC in Atlanta. Graveside Services are Sunday, February 6, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Welch Cemetery in Rusk County, TX.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Texas Mission Builders, Tanglewood Missionary Baptist Church, and Welch Cemetery.
Guest registry is available at www.hannerfuneralservice.com
