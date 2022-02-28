Funeral services for Mrs. Elouise Strickland Tarbet, 73, of Kilgore will be held on Monday, February 28, 2022, at 11 a.m. in the Rader Funeral Home Chapel in Kilgore, Texas, with Reverend Ron Luman and Reverend Travis Sales officiating. Burial will be held on Monday at 2 p.m. at the Pirtle Cemetery in Cushing, Texas. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, February 27th from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.
Elouise was born on March 30, 1948, in Nacogdoches, Texas, and passed away in Longview, Texas, on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, which also would have been the 49th Wedding Anniversary of her and her late husband, Danny.
Elouise graduated from Cushing High School in 1966 and was still very active with her classmates. Elouise was in a gospel singing quartet, enjoyed collecting antiques, and singing karaoke with her friends. Elouise always wanted to be remembered as someone who loved people, as a cheerful giver, and for her never-doubting faith in God.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond “Shorty” and Lavada Strickland; husband, Danny Tarbet; and sister-in-law, Lanell Tarbet.
Elouise is survived by her children, Wade Tarbet of Frisco, Danese Griffith and husband Clint of Denton, and Amanda Tarbet of Kilgore. She is also survived by cherished first cousins, her sweet Sugar Babies, and many other family members and friends.
