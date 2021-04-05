Eloise (Holleman) Stoeckle, 88, of Laneville, passed away Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in China Spring.
There will be a graveside celebration of Eloise’s life at Holleman Cemetery on County Rd 3158D in Oak Flat, TX on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at 11 a.m., with Pastor Joe Orr officiating.
Eloise was born May 8, 1932, in Laneville, TX. She left East Texas after graduating from Laneville High School to attend Nursing School in Houston. She worked as a RN in the Houston area for over 40 years. After her retirement in 1999, Eloise enjoyed spending time with her family, volunteering at South Main Baptist Church in Pasadena and the Food Bank of Pasadena, traveling with her church group, and playing cards and dominos with her friends and family.
Eloise is survived by her children, Susan Stoeckle, Phillip (Lisa) Stoeckle, Paul (Karen) Stoeckle, and Peggy (Shawn) Watts; grandchildren, Quinn and Erin Stoeckle, Garrett (Courtney) Heath and Kayla (Chris) Heath Geno, and Courtney (Matt) Woodward and Kyle Watts; great-grandchildren, Madison Heath and Dane Woodward; as well as her sisters, Martha Miley of Cushing and Jo Lostracco of Danbury.
Flowers may be sent to Lake Shore Funeral Home at 5201 Steinbeck Bend Rd in Waco, TX. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Holleman Cemetery, care of Odis Chapman, at 1369 CR 490W, Mt. Enterprise, TX 75681.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com
