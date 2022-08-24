Alexander

Graveside services for Ms. Elizabeth Sowell Alexander, 75, of the Pine Hill community, will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Buckner Cemetery with Bill Riley and Toby Tipps officiating, under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home of Henderson.

Ms. Alexander passed from this life on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at her residence. She was born on July 17, 1947 in Henderson to the late Maynard and Rann (Hillin) Sowell. 