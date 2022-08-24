Graveside services for Ms. Elizabeth Sowell Alexander, 75, of the Pine Hill community, will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Buckner Cemetery with Bill Riley and Toby Tipps officiating, under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home of Henderson.
Ms. Alexander passed from this life on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at her residence. She was born on July 17, 1947 in Henderson to the late Maynard and Rann (Hillin) Sowell.
Elizabeth had worked as a teacher for the Pflugerville ISD before retiring, and was a member of the Pine Hill Baptist Church.
Survivors include her cousin Denna Brightwell and husband Mike of Henderson and their children, Scott Bedunah of Southlake, and Kyle Bedunah of the Pine Hill community, and their families; close friend Lynda Berry and husband Randy of Henderson, and numerous other family, friends, and church family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Henderson Animal Center and Protection, 1201 Highland Dr., Henderson, TX 75652 and/or Spencer Vet Services, Highway 154 W, Gilmer, TX 75644.
