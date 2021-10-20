Elena Lugo Coplin, age 63, passed away on October 16, 2021, in Jacksonville, Texas.
Born August 18, 1958, in Taft, Texas to Luis and Cecilia Lugo, Elena was a devoted Catholic and attended St. Jude’s Catholic Church in Henderson.
She was generous, thoughtful, and kind, and always thinking of others, whether it be sending a card or bringing an unexpected Sonic drink. She loved helping others and she was a wonderful friend, a loving mother, sister, and grandmother. Lovingly referred to as “Nena” by her family, she was always ready to make fun memories with them.
Elena gained an extended family as an Eastex Telephone employee for many years. She was the friendly voice on the other end of the phone and the smiling, friendly face greeting the public as they entered the building. She never met a stranger.
The first thing people say when Elena comes to mind is her laugh. She had a contagious laugh that filled the room and was always encouraging the people around her. She was humble and modest in her gestures of kindness because she didn’t do for others for the praise and glory but only to see them happy.
She leaves to cherish her memory, four children, Michelle Cortez, and husband, Ben, Jacob Encinia, Lynda Encinia, and son Matthew, Peirce Coplin, and wife, Courtney, four brothers, three sisters, 11 grandchildren, and great-grandchild she loved and adored.
Mass service will be held Saturday, October 23, 2021, at St. Jude’s Catholic Church, Hwy 64, Henderson, at 11:00 a.m.
