Long

Celebration of Life Services for Edwina Jeannette Perkins Long, known to all as “Nina”, will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, March 25, 2023, at McWhorter Funeral Home with Diedra Long Camp officiating.

Jeannette was born January 1, 1947, to Ottis and Eunice Perkins and passed from this life, on March 22, 2023, surrounded by her family.

To plant a tree in memory of Edwina Long as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.