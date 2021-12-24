A celebration of the life of Mr. Edward O. “Abb” Abercrombie, 73, of Henderson, will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, in the chapel at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home with Dr. David Higgs and Dennis Rivers officiating, under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. The family will receive friends before and after the service on Wednesday, at the funeral home.
Mr. Abercrombie passed from this life on December 22, 2021, at his residence. He was born September 3, 1948, in Salina, Kansas and later moved to the Shreveport, Louisiana area before graduating from Stephen F. Austin State University. Mr. Abercrombie also proudly served his country in the United States Navy. Abb, Donna and their family eventually settled back in Henderson in 1975 where he made custom mattresses which evolved into custom upholstery. He loved to debate politics, was an avid viewer of YouTube videos, and had recently picked up painting, using the pour method. Abb enjoyed gourmet cooking and was a long-time member of First Baptist Church of Henderson where he had previously worked in the Family Life Center. And perhaps above all, Mr. Abercrombie absolutely loved, adored, and doted on his 4 granddaughters.
He was preceded in death by his father, Edward Abercrombie Jr. and mother, Elsie Cunningham and her husband Jack.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Donna Cooper Abercrombie of Henderson; sons, Jay Abercrombie and wife Brandi of Henderson, and Judd Abercrombie and companion Kori Staub of Longview; granddaughters, Lexi Abercrombie of Denver, Colorado, Livi Abercrombie of Henderson, and Abbie and Ashten Abercrombie of Kilgore; sisters, Karen Rich and husband John of Longview, and Emily Gentry and husband Lynn of The Colony; special close friend, David Dorsey; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
