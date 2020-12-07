Graveside Services for Mr. Earven James Ellis were held Saturday November 5, 2020 at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery-New London, Texas at 2 p.m. with Rev. Dale L. Faulks, Officiating and Eulogist.
Earven James Ellis was delivered into the world on March 2, 1932 to the late Henry J. Ellis and Evelyn Stafford Ellis by his grandmother Lydia Ellis(midwife) in Ruby, Louisiana. A self-taught musician having no formal training he mastered the skill of playing the guitar and learned the art of making it “talk”; this giving him the opportunity to play with and open for some of the local bands in Galveston, TX. Later in life he accepted his calling to preach the Gospel of Christ and preach he did. With his wife of 55 years, Dorothy Mae Ellis by his side he founded the True Vine Christ Sanctified Holy Organization of Texas in 1974 and served as senior bishop and pastor of Austin Chapel Church, Overton TX until he was no longer able. Earven Ellis had a fun-loving spirit; full of hilarious stories about life experiences and always sharing sound advice in parable form like “don’t take any wooden nickels” or “don’t let anyone sell you fried ice cream” and “the only thing that ever hurt a duck was his bill”. He loved his wife and children dearly and gave selfless service to his church and community.
Earven James Ellis completed his work here on earth and God received him on November 22, 2020. He was proceeded in death by both parents Henry Ellis and Evelyn Ellis; his wife Dorothy Ellis; his sister Jereline Poulard and daughter Effie Ellis. Leaving to cherish his memory his brother Steve Ellis; his sons Earven Steve Ellis, Donald Edward Ellis and Eric Ellis; daughters Linda Nash, Delores Ellis, Felicia Johnson(Kevin Johnson) and Monisha Simmons(Kevin Simmons); stepdaughter Carolyn Simmons; a host of nephews and nieces, an abundance of grandchildren, great- grandchildren and other relatives and friends. Earven James Ellis was a man of honor, endowed with great wisdom and dearly loved by all who was graced by his presence. He will be greatly missed but his legacy of integrity and compassion for others will live on in the hearts of all who hold his beautiful memories dear.
Honorary Pallbearers were Kevin Johnson, Kevin Simmons, Jamal Simmons, Erick Ellis, Jerry Ellis, Donald Ellis, Shun Nash, Edward Nash.
