Funeral services for E. H. “Buddy” Faulkner, 94, of Huntsville was held at 2 p.m., Friday, October 25, 2019 at Second Baptist Church with Gary Garrison officiating. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment followed at the Mayes Addition Cemetery under the direction of Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home.
Mr. Faulkner passed away Monday, October 21, 2019. He was born June 1, 1925 in Rusk County, Texas to the late Morgan D. and Julie Velma Brooks Faulkner.
He was a World War II veteran, serving in the Philippines. He joined the Texas Department of Public Safety in Houston, Texas in 1956. He transferred to Huntsville, Texas in 1962 as the driver’s license examiner, serving Huntsville, Coldspring, Trinity, and other surrounding towns.
He was a member of Second Baptist Church since 1962 where he served as a deacon.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, LaNelle King Faulkner; son and wife, Richard and Mary Ann Faulkner; daughter and husband, Dianna and Steve Holbrook; daughter, Kay Coey; sisters, Virginia Foster and Marian Miller; brother and wife, Euel and Barbara Faulkner; 6 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Vernon Faulkner and sister, Margie Faulkner.
Pallbearers will be Jason Holbrook, Jacob Holbrook, Jared Holbrook, Robby Coey, Ronald Byrd and Will Larrison.
