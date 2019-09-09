Funeral services for Mr. Drenon Fite Sr., 80, of Tatum were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at the Tatum ISD Auditorium, 600 Crystal Farms Road, Tatum. Burial followed with Military Honors at the Friendship Memorial Gardens, Tatum under the direction of Garmon Funeral Home.
Drenon Fite Sr. was born March 31, 1939 in Beckville, Texas to Linus Fite and Mattie Mae Brown Fite. At an early age he joined the St. Paul Baptist Church in Tatum. His Church Servant duties included being a member of the Deacon board, financial secretary, treasurer and Brotherhood officer. The Teaching Ministry was his passion and love. His classes included the Sunday school youth, adult vacation Bible school and Bible study. He was a faithful church member until his health failed him.
Drenon Fite Sr. was educated in the Tatum Community School System and graduated from Mayflower High School in 1957 with Valedictorian honors. He enlisted in the United States Army and remained in the Reserves until being Honorably Discharged. Drenon was employed with Texas Eastman - Longview, for 32 years and retired in 1996.
Drenon Fite Sr. married Jesse Murl Brown on Oct. 15, 1960 and to this union three children were born: Angela, Jennifer and Drenon Jr.
He enjoyed gardening, planting, watering his garden and watching all things grow. His annual garden was always shared with family, friends and the community. Drenon was a Tatum Eagles fan from football season to track season and served the Tatum Independent School District Board of Trustees for 32 years.
Drenon is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jessie Fite; daughter, Jennifer Randolph; brother, Lawrence Fite and sister, Jonelda Jeter.
He is survived by his daughter, Angela Fite; son, Drenon Fite, Jr. (Tamara); grandchildren, Madison, Drenon III and Cullen Fite; also Gabrielle Davis (Mitchell) and Harold Whitaker; great-grandchild, Janiya Coleman; sisters, Grace Young, Charlene Solis and Felma Jackson; sisters-in-law, Eula Crain and Evelyn Fite; a special niece: Vickie Ingram; son-in-law, Randy Randolph; along with a host of other family, friends, colleagues and loved ones.
Public viewing for Mr. Fite Sr. was from 1-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 at the funeral home.
Mr. Fite, Sr. passed away Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 in Tyler.
