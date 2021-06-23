Graveside services for Dr. Joe Lock, 76, of Laneville, will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 25, 2021, at Laneville Cemetery with Rev. Joe Orr officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021, at the funeral home.
Dr. Lock passed away June 18, 2021, in Laneville, Texas. He was born December 12, 1944, in Henderson, Texas, to the late John Taylor Lock and Bessie May Ruth. Dr. Lock earned a Ph.D. in wildlife sciences from Texas A&M. He was a proud Aggie and served as a wildlife extension agent for the TAMU System in Overton, Texas, for his entire professional career.
Beyond his passion for the outdoors and wildlife, he was an avid hunter and fisherman, as well as operated a small fish farm in Laneville. He supported youth involvement in hunting and fishing by advocating for the next generation of wildlife management and conservation. After retirement from the Extension Agency, he operated a high-fenced hunting ranch in Gouldbusk, Texas.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, John David Lock and sister-in-law, Francis.
Survivors include his children, Jo Anna Lock Robbins and husband Mike of Cypress, Texas, John Lock and wife Rachel of Fort Worth, Texas, and Ellen Meyer and husband Werner of Wehringen, Germany; grandchildren, Evelyn Lock, John Lock II, Caleb Jeffrey Robbins, and Lisa, Johnny, Michael, Ryan, and Kim Meyer; mother of his children, Ann Lack of Laneville, Texas; and two nieces Jan Williams of Bryan, Texas, and Pam Craver of Tyler, Texas.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Preston “T” Bottoms, Joey Bryan, Bobby Helpinstill, Wallace Klussman, Caleb Robbins, and Bubby Thompson.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
