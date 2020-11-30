Mrs. Dorothy Woods, 87, of Henderson, passed from this life to her eternal home with her Lord and Savior on November 24, 2020, at Hospice Homeplace in Tyler. She was born July 2, 1933, in Big Spring to the late Fred and Lois (Creighton) Thomas and has called Henderson home for many years.
Mrs. Woods loved to cook and collect recipes, and through that love grew an affection for entertaining family and friends and serving them at her table. She loved to serve her family every Sunday at lunch. Dorothy saw a ministry opportunity in the kitchen and used her abilities to minister to others with food. She also loved to travel with friends and family. Branson was a particularly favorite destination, and she always drove and never flew in her travels. Together, with her husband Dallas, they had driven through 47 of the 50 states. Mrs. Woods also loved her bridge group and always looked forward to playing.
Family was important to Mrs. Woods. She was known to be fun and a bit sassy at times by her grandkids. She and Dallas were committed to all of their family and stayed in touch faithfully with cousins and other family on both sides. Another important family was her church family. Dorothy was a faithful member in every area of her church, First Baptist Church of Henderson. She made a habit, a lifestyle, of always serving the church and others.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Imogene Hambrick.
Survivors include her husband of 67 years, Dallas Woods of Henderson; son, Thomas Dale Woods of Waco; daughter, Devon Phenix and husband Rusty of Henderson; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Macy Phenix Davis and husband Jarrett and their children Addie Mae Davis and Ana Grace Davis of Tyler, Madison Phenix Echols and husband Ryan and their daughter Hadley Jane Echols of Waco, and Micah Phenix and wife Lauren and their daughter Eloise Michele Phenix of Dallas; as well as a host of other family and many, many friends.
A private, family graveside service was held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Lakewood Memorial Park with Dr. David Higgs officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. The family would like to invite you to join them for the service virtually by joining the meeting on your PC, Mac, iOS or Android at
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the First Baptist Church Children’s Building Fund at 207 W. Main St., Henderson, TX 75652.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
