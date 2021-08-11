Dorothy Helen Kinsey was born on November 8, 1933, to her parents Dexter and Connie Grammar. She passed away on August 6, 2021. She was a graduate of Henderson High School, class of 1953, and was a lifetime member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary. Dorothy attended the Triple Cross Ministries Church and was a devoted member for many years. She was a homemaker all her life, a very under-appreciated and hard job in today’s world, but she never let her family down and they were always taken care of. Any neighbor who needed anything she was always ready to lend a helping hand. Dorothy was always ready to do whatever was needed to help her church and family. She was a kind, caring, giving of herself Lady. But above everything else she was a great Mom and grandmother. She loved her grandson, Stephen so much. She had 13 brothers and sisters that she all loved and prayed for. Dorothy will truly be missed, but never forgotten.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Wesley Kinsey, her son, Terry Kinsey and her grandson, Joseph Kinsey.
She is survived by her son, Randy Kinsey of Henderson, and one grandson, Stephen Kinsey of Fort Worth, TX. She is also survived by her sister, Mary Ackler of Sublimity, Oregon and her brother, Hubert Grammar of White Settlement, TX, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Dorothy will be held at the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home of Henderson on Saturday, August 14, at 10 a.m. with the burial to follow at Neeley Cemetery. A visitation will be held the night before at the funeral home between 6 and 8 p.m. Pallbearers for her service will be, Stephen Kinsey, Lionel Kinsey, Kevin Kinsey, Gerry Warren, Alvis Wilson and Randy Kinsey.
