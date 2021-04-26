Graveside services for Mrs. Dorothy Faye Gill, 92, formerly of Henderson, will be at 11:30 a.m., Friday, May 7, 2021, at Caledonia Cemetery, Garrison, Texas with Bro. Johnny Newton officiating.
Mrs. Gill passed away Friday, April 2, 2021, at Ellory Arbor Memory Care in Colleyville, Texas.
She was born June 21, 1928 in Arlam Community, Garrison, Texas to the late John Henry and Carrie Belle (Spivey) Sachtleben. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hugh Gill.
Mrs. Gill was a long-time member of Emmanuel Baptist Church and retired from Wal-Mart. She was a wonderful seamstress and loved flowers and working in her yard.
Survivors include her children, Debra Moore and husband Eugene (Red) of Humble, Texas; Sherlyn Fortlage and husband Mark of Colleyville, Texas; two grandchildren, Angela Ross-Cooper and husband Scott of Dallas, Texas, Jeremy Gaston and wife Angie of Montgomery, Texas; and four great-grandchildren, Jacob, Ashley, and Katelin Gaston and William Cooper.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Caledonia Cemetery, P. O. Box 535, Garrison, Texas.
