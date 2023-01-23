Fredrickson

With family gathered at her side through her last days, Dorothy Ann (Forshee) Fredrickson went home to be with The Lord on Saturday, January 14, 2023.  She passed away at Senior Care Health and Rehabilitation Center in Denton, Texas. She was 75 years old.

In lieu of a public funeral service, the family would like to invite those who knew and loved Dorothy to celebrate and honor her memory by joining them at Visitation on Saturday, January 28, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Crawford A. Crim Funeral Home in Henderson, Texas.  The family will hold a private burial and graveside remembrance as they inter her remains to rest beside her beloved husband Larry.  The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Special Olympics of Texas, 8701 Bedford Euless Rd, Suite 330, Hurst, TX 76053, or online at https://www.sotx.org. Special Olympics has always been near and dear to the family, with Dorothy’s granddaughter Chelsea having participated as a Special Olympian.