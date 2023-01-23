With family gathered at her side through her last days, Dorothy Ann (Forshee) Fredrickson went home to be with The Lord on Saturday, January 14, 2023. She passed away at Senior Care Health and Rehabilitation Center in Denton, Texas. She was 75 years old.
In lieu of a public funeral service, the family would like to invite those who knew and loved Dorothy to celebrate and honor her memory by joining them at Visitation on Saturday, January 28, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Crawford A. Crim Funeral Home in Henderson, Texas. The family will hold a private burial and graveside remembrance as they inter her remains to rest beside her beloved husband Larry. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Special Olympics of Texas, 8701 Bedford Euless Rd, Suite 330, Hurst, TX 76053, or online at https://www.sotx.org. Special Olympics has always been near and dear to the family, with Dorothy’s granddaughter Chelsea having participated as a Special Olympian.
Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband Larry Fredrickson, her parents Lester Forshee and Margaret Forshee, and her sister Sandra (Forshee) Crow. She is survived by her sister Delores “Dee” Lawrence of Henderson, Texas, her brother-in-law Tom Fredrickson and his husband Rich Poffinbarger of Michigan, her son Daron Fredrickson and his wife Chanan of Gainesville, Texas, her son Rick Fredrickson and his wife Cassandra of San Antonio, Texas, her son Kelley Fredrickson and his wife Becky of Denton, Texas, and her daughter Tracy Stanford and her husband Ryan of Las Vegas, Nevada. Dorothy is also survived by her grandchildren Chase Fredrickson and his wife Courtney, Chelsea Fredrickson, Nathan Hines, Abby Stanford, Leslie Fredrickson, John Fredrickson, Maegen Fredrickson, Brittany Yong and her husband Sean, and Kaylah Hlavaty and her husband Chad. Dorothy also leaves behind her beloved great-grandchildren Cael, Chyler, Oliver, Owen, and Katie.
Dorothy spent most of her life as a resident of Rusk County, Texas, in Turnertown, Joinerville, and Henderson. She was born in Henderson on May 7, 1947, to the late Lester Forshee and the late Margaret Forshee. She was a graduate of New London High School, married the love of her life Larry Fredrickson, and raised four children. As the children got older and became more independent, Dorothy decided to go back to school to become a hairdresser and graduated from Kilgore College in 1983. She worked at a few shops around New London and Henderson over the years, with most of her years at Dixie’s Golden Scissors in Henderson. She also spent several years working as a PBX Operator at Henderson Memorial Hospital and in retail at both Walmart and Lowe’s Home Improvement.
Following the passing of her husband Larry in 2006, after living in Henderson with her son Kelley’s family for some time, Dorothy moved with their beloved dog Tracker to Edmond, Oklahoma.She enjoyed her time in Edmond near her son Daron, his wife Chanan, and their children, who lived there at the time and helped her find the perfect place to build a home. Daron and his family provided great love and support to Dorothy as she built a life in Edmond. A few years later, following a stroke, Dorothy returned to Henderson where her devoted sister, Delores (Dee) Lawrence, cared for her for several months and helped her to recover. Dorothy then moved to Denton, where she lived with her son Kelley, his wife Becky, and their children, and just down the street from her daughter Tracy, her husband Ryan, and their children. Throughout the years she lived with them, and as she transitioned to full nursing care four years ago, Kelley, Becky, Leslie, and John all cared for Dorothy with incredible love and patience. Dorothy very much enjoyed living in North Texas surrounded by so much of her family. She was happy and grateful to have the opportunity to be a part of their lives throughout her last years. In May 2022, Dorothy had what would be her last outing from nursing care to celebrate her 75th birthday, and her happiness on that day was evident as she was surrounded by so much of her family, which was what she loved the most in her life.
Throughout her life, Dorothy took great pride in her family and her work, and she never turned down the opportunity to help someone. Whether it was bringing treats for a class party, chaperoning a school event, helping one of her kids’ friends get through a difficult time, giving a last-minute haircut late at night for someone with a family emergency, or styling the hair of a deceased customer after hours at a funeral home, she was always ready to help with a smile on her face. Dorothy never judged and she loved people for who they were. She always had a fun story to tell and a hug for everyone. It made her happy to lift the spirits of others. Dorothy Fredrickson truly had a heart for people. This is how she will be remembered by everyone who knew her.
