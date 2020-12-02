Funeral services for Mrs. Dorma Ann Richardson, 69, of New Salem, was held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, in the chapel at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home with Bro. Chris Proctor and Bro. David Willis officiating. Interment did follow at New Salem Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, November 30, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Richardson passed from this life on November 27, 2020, at her residence. She was born April 30, 1951, in New Salem to the late Conley and Ruth (Bundrick) Stockton and lived most all of her life in New Salem and Henderson. She graduated from Henderson High School in 1969 and went on to attend Kilgore College. Dorma worked as a secretary for the Texas A&M Research Center in Overton, Stokes and Associates, and Jarrell Plumbing where she later retired. She was a good cook and enjoyed gardening and canning vegetables. She also liked to talk about yesteryear and research the history of the community and families in New Salem and Rusk County.
Dorma adored her seven grandchildren and cherished the time that she was able to spend with them. She was also a long time member of New Salem Missionary Baptist Church where she married the love of her life, Eugene. Earlier this month, Dorma and Eugene celebrated 50 years of marriage.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Jordan Raegan Richardson; and brothers, Bobby Stockton and Rex Stockton.
Survivors include her husband of 50 years, Eugene Richardson of New Salem; sons, Shane Richardson and wife Kimberly of Richmond Hill, Georgia, Lance Richardson of New Salem, and Cole Richardson and wife Courtney of Henderson; grandchildren, Layne, Natalie, Jackson, Caroline, Nathan, Addysen, and Raegen; sisters, LaNelle Nicholas and Sharon Laws, both of Henderson; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Cross, Jimmie Scarberry, Chasen Penney, Clint Oliver, Terry Nicholas, and Tim Harvey. Honorary pallbearers will be David Jarrell and Jason Jarrell.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
