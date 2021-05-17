A Memorial visitation for Mrs. Doris Reider, 76, of the Monroe Community, will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday May 15, 2021 in the chapel at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
Mrs. Reider passed away May 12, 2021, at her residence. She was born March 23, 1945, in Appleby, Texas to Martin Lee and Mollie D (Green) Barrett.
She has been a resident of the Monroe Community for the past 31 years. She liked to cook, read romance novels, and playing dominoes. She loved listening to old hymns and gospel music. She enjoyed watching Billy Graham.
She was a private sitter and also was a member of Hickory Grove Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Martin and Mollie Barrett; son, Tony Reider; sister, Ruth Husband; brothers, James Buster Barrett, Bob Barrett, and Tobe Barrett.
Survivors include her husband, Griff Reider of the Monroe Community; sons, Johnny Denton and wife Tina of Gilmer, Ricky Reider of Kilgore; daughter, Connie Reider of Kilgore; brother, William Alton “Butch” Green of Huntington; special friend, Faye Thompson; seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, other family, and friends.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
