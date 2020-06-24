Funeral services for Mrs. Doris Marie Ware-Warren, age 48 of Arp was held Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Union Valley True Gospel Pentecostal Church, 304 Hillcrest, Henderson. Burial will follow in the Lakewood Memorial Park, Henderson under the direction of Garmon Funeral Home.
Doris Marie (Ware) Warren was born in Henderson, Texas on January 13, 1972, to the late Mr. Welton Ware, Sr. And Mrs. Cora (Oliver) Ware.
Doris grew up in Henderson, Texas where she attended and graduated from Henderson ISD in 1990. She attended Kilgore Junior College earning an Associates of Arts in Behavioral/Social Science in 1995. She also earned her Bachelor of Science of Business Administration from Texas College in 2003.
Doris was a faithful member of Union Valley True Gospel Pentecostal Church and united in holy matrimony to Minister Marcellus Warren on April 10, 2004. To this union, she inherited a daughter, Summerlin Warren.
Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ called Doris to her heavenly home on June 13, 2020 at UT Health East Texas. Doris was preceded in death by her father, Mr. Welton Ware, Sr., and sister Marilyn Ware
Mrs. Doris Warren leaves to cherish her memory her loving and devoted husband Marcellus Warren, one daughter, Summerlin Warren; mother, Cora Ware; sisters Brandi Ware, Charlsey Ware, Evelyn Ware; brothers Billy Oliver (Stephanie), Welton Ware, Jr. (Teena), Milton Ware (Rochelle); a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Public viewing for Mrs. Ware-Warren was held Friday, June 19, 2020 from 1-7 p.m. at the Union Valley True Gospel Pentecostal Church.
