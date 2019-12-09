A Service to the Witness of Resurrection for Doralee Broome Johnson Rogas will be held at 11 a.m. on December 7, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church in Green Cove Springs, Florida with Rev. Mark Hults officiating. At a later date, the family will have a memorial to celebrate her life with family and friends in Henderson, Texas. Mama Doe moved to her heavenly home Monday morning, December 2, 2019 at 5:59 am with her daughter, Jan, by her side. She was born on January 13, 1922 to William Victor Broome and Retha Blue Broome in Kaufman County, Texas. She was the fourth of six siblings and was the last of her immediate family to live out 97 meaningful years here on God’s earth. She was married to Douglas E. (Daddy Doug) Johnson for 48 precious years until his death in 1988. In 1994, Mama Doe married William “Bill” Rogas and they had a wonderful union until his death in 2009. Mama Doe was a devoted licensed vocational nurse in Henderson, Texas. She served her family members and friends with her kindness and skill in nursing as well. She enjoyed writing poetry and traveling with her family and friends. Her infectious smile and love of the Lord touched everyone who remotely came in contact with her during her lifetime. After making the move to the east coast from Texas, Mama Doe became a resident of Diamond Assisted Living Facility where she was affectionately known as “The Peacemaker” to all.
Preceding her in death were her parents, her siblings, her spouses, and infant granddaughter Melanie D. Johnson. She is survived by her son, Dr. Ben Johnson and wife Nelda of Little Rock, Arkansas, and her daughter, Jan Johnson Spann and her husband, Roger of Fleming Island, Florida. Her beloved grandsons left to cherish her smile and spread her wisdom and love are Scott Johnson (Kelly), Paul Johnson (Michaela), Chris Johnson (Annabel), U.S Navy Chief Eric Spann and U.S. Navy Chief Adam Spann (Laura). Her most beloved great- grandchildren who will also carry on Mama Doe’s legacy of love are D.J. Johnson (Hali), Baylee Johnson, Blaine Johnson, Patrick Johnson, Elliott Johnson, Charlie Johnson, Ethan Mueller, Eli Spann and Andrew Spann. She is also survived by stepsons Clay Rogas (Peggy) and Steve Rogas (Priscilla) and their families in Texas.
The family wishes to thank the management and staff at Diamond Assisted Living and Vitas Hospice Services for their care and love of Mama Doe during her time there. No words can express the love Mama Doe had for the helping hands at the facility she affectionately called “home”. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations be made to First Presbyterian Church of Green Cove Springs or to the hospice of your choice.
