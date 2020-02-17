Donna Sue Gant Liles (1948-2020) went to be with her Lord and Savior February 12, 2020.
Donna was born in Kilgore, TX on February 7, 1948 and was a lifelong resident of Tatum, TX. She was a graduate of Tatum High School and believed in service to her community. She served the last 20 years on the Board of the Tatum Housing Authority, and on the Tatum School Board from 1984-1990. She had an entrepreneurial spirit sparked by a family owned business called the Plant Stop in Tatum, selling vegetables, watermelons and plants. Additionally, she started several businesses ranging from Rona’s Gifts in Tatum, to rental properties and her most recent Scrubs Galore N’ More in Longview, TX. This spirit was a trait she passed on to her children. She had a large family and she loved them in her strong, and bold way. Her personality was larger than life, when she was present, she took up ALL the space in the room! She was lively, vivacious, always entertaining, and truly ONE in a million. She had an unending love for her children and grandchildren and was so proud of the people that they became. In 2015 Donna celebrated fifty years of marriage with the love of her life, Ernie Liles. They left quite a legacy as they are now together in their eternal home.
Donna was preceded in death by her husband; Earnest Wayne Liles, grandson Landon Oscar Good, her father & mother Bertie Edward Gant and Sybil Ferguson Gant.
She is survived by her sister Judy Gant of Tatum, TX, her children and their spouses: Don & Amanda Liles of Tatum, TX, Robin Liles of Tatum, TX, Randall & Shelley Liles of Shreveport, LA, Mike & Kristy Good of Tatum, TX, her grandchildren and their spouses: Hunter & Emma Liles, Spencer Liles, Micah Jade Weatherford, Jordan & Lacy Schneider, Dillon Liles, Lexi Liles, Logan Good & Mikah Good.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to the following friends that played an instrumental role in caring for their mother: Bonnie Davis, Heidi Blanton, Marietta Wright and Dr. Earnest.
Funeral services for Mrs. Liles were held at 3 p.m. on Friday, February 14, 2020, at Bar None Cowboy Church with Jason Taylor officiating. Interment will follow at Harris Chapel Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m. on Friday, February 14, at the church.
Pallbearers will be Logan Good, Dillon Liles, Hunter Liles, Spencer Liles, Lile Johnson, and Cody Grindle.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
