Funeral services for Mrs. Donna Marie Hunt, 61, of Henderson, will be at 10 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021 at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home chapel with Rev. Frank Lane officiating. Interment will follow at Lakewood Memorial Park under the direction of Crawford - A. Crim Funeral Home of Henderson.
Visitation was held from 6 - 8 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 22 at the funeral home.
Mrs. Hunt passed away September 19, 2021, at her residence. She was born March 12, 1960 in Ardmore, OK to the late Jerry Clifford and Annie Bell Reeves. Donna was active with Booster Clubs in Henderson, including the Band, Cheerleaders, and Football Clubs. She was a Tax Advisor with D & D Bookkeeping in Henderson, and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.
Survivors include: her husband of 31 years, Michael Hunt of Henderson; sons, Dakota Hunt and wife Jacklyn of Henderson, and McKenna Hunt and wife Lindsey of League City; brother, James Reeves and wife Sandi of Beaver, OK, and sister, Bobbie Sanford and husband Neal of Jacksonville; granddaughter, Katy Hunt; and numerous nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Pallbearers are Dakota Hunt, McKenna Hunt, Ryan Sanford, Neal Sanford, Trey Anderson, and Trey Irvin.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
