Funeral services for Ms. Donna Joy Rountree DeGeurin Stoy, 73, of Henderson, will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, January 31, 2022, in the chapel at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home with Byron Ellis officiating.
Interment will follow at Neeley Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home of Henderson.
The family will receive friends from 7-9 p.m., Sunday, January 30, 2022, at the funeral home.
Ms. Stoy passed away Wednesday, January 26, 2022. She was born on November 22, 1948, in Freeport, Texas to the late Bennie Joe and Betty (Hudson) Rountree.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Joe Pat Rountree.
Survivors include her husband, Lloyd Stoy of Henderson; children, Trey DeGeurin of Overton and Tricia DeGeurin Clary of Whitehouse; sister, Maridee Rountree Ellis and husband Charles of Orange; 10 grandchildren, Alex Beck, Zane Beck, Dixye DeGeurin, Roma DeGeurin, Lane DeGeurin, Joy Clary, Michael Clary, Jr., Geurin Clary, Sr., Bailey Clary, and Daniel Clary; and 6 great-grandchildren, Bethany Beck, Jeremiah Clary, Noaleigh Clary, Geurin Clary, Jr., Kris Clary, and Dallas Clary.
Pallbearers will be Geurin Clary, Micharel Clary, Jr., Alex Beck, Zane Beck, Daniel Clary, and Lane DeGeurin.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Son Shine Light House Ministries, 295 Humble Rd E, Overton, TX 75684.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
