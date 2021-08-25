Funeral services for Mr. Donald Wayne Maddox, 65, of Henderson, will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, August 28, 2021, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home with Linda Bradbury officiating. Interment will follow at Bridges Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, August 27, 2021, at the funeral home.
Mr. Maddox passed from this life on Sunday, August 22, 2021, at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler. He was born on October 10, 1955, to the late Don and Frances Joan (Higginbotham) Maddox. Mr. Maddox was a retired electrician at Luminate. He was also the owner of DW Maddox Electrical.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 39 years, Evelyn Maddox; and brother, Brother Eddie Maddox.
Survivors include his daughters, Candice Maddox, Alicia Lowery, and Dana Maddox; nephew, Chris Maddox all of Henderson, Texas; sister, Wanda Sue Cunningham of Stonewall, Louisiana; four grandchildren, Taylor Silva, Tori Gamblin, Haley Barrett, and Bradyn Lowery; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Chris Maddox, Dana Vinson, Taylor Silva, Bradyn Lowery, Shannon Cunningham, and Ken Fuller.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
