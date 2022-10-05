Funeral services for Mr. Donald ‘Buddy’ Wagstaff, 88, of Tatum, will be at 9:30 a.m., Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at Bar None Cowboy Church with Jason Taylor and Jerry Hudman officiating. Interment will follow at Tatum Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home of Henderson.
Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at the funeral home.
Mr. Wagstaff passed away Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Longview.
He was born Nov. 30, 1933, in Joaquin, TX to the late E.B. and Hulon (Davis) Wagstaff. He served his country in the US Army, and had worked as a supervisor in the Poleythylene department at Texas Eastman in Longview. Buddy’s life was all about horses - loved riding, team roping, and buying and selling horses.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Carolyn Wagstaff; daughter Teresa Wagstaff; and two sisters, Jonnie Meladine Webb and Tootsie Stutts.
Survivors include his daughter Sonya Hightower and husband Skeeter, granddaughter Stormy Richardson and husband Jacob, and two great-grandchildren, Madelynn and Saylor, all of Tatum.
Pallbearers are Skeeter Hightower, Jacob Richardson, Derrick Jennings, John Grant, Rusty Coleman, Gary Cline, and Todd Arthur. Honorary pallbearers are Jerry Hudman, Mike Bradbury, Jack York, Jim Coleman, Frank Snell, and Charles McCleary.
