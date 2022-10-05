Wagstaff

Funeral services for Mr. Donald ‘Buddy’ Wagstaff, 88, of Tatum, will be at 9:30 a.m., Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at Bar None Cowboy Church with Jason Taylor and Jerry Hudman officiating. Interment will follow at Tatum Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home of Henderson.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at the funeral home.

