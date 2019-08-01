Funeral services for Mr. Donald “Buddy” Silvey, 72, of Minden, was held at 2 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2019, in the chapel at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home with Rev. Joe Orr officiating. Interment followed at Maple Grove Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. The family received friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, July 25, at the funeral home.
Mr. Silvey passed from this life on July 23, 2019, at his residence. He was born May 26, 1947, in Longview to the late Donald and Mary (Cope) Silvey.
Buddy was self employed in the seal coat business but training horses was his love.
Survivors include his longtime companion, Rita Reeves and her husband Jesse of Minden; sons, Casey Don Silvey of Emory, Rodney Saulters of Vail, Ariz., and Jimmy Reeves of Mount Enterprise; daughters, Vicki Bryant of Henderson, and DeAnn Lauderdale of Troup; brother, Gaylon Silvey of Alvarado; sister, Marie Coker of Paris; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; four nephews and a host of other family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Clint Reeves, Colton Reeves, J.R. Lauderdale, Clay Coker, Daniel Walston, and Jamie Andrews.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
