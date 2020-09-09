Masonic graveside services for Mr. Don R. Long, 80, of Henderson will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Strong Cemetery with Rev. Mike Ledbetter officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home in Henderson. A register book will be available to sign during regular business hours this week at the funeral home.
Mr. Long passed from this life September 5, 2020 at his residence. He was born July 23, 1940 in Winnfield, LA to the late Edwin “E.I.” and Alma (Melton) Long but lived most all of his life in Henderson.
Donny graduated from Gaston High School and went on to Kilgore College before attending Texas A & M where he graduated in 1963. He then graduated from the Texas Maritime Academy where he was 1st assistant engineer with the Merchant Marines during Vietnam. Mr. Long was also a member of Woodmen of the World.
Donny was a proud 50-year Master Mason and a member of Clinton Lodge #23 AF & AM, and he enjoyed raising livestock and loved to hunt and fish. He was a member of Carlisle Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Lori Ruth Long; parents, E.I. and Alma Long; and brother, Joe G. Long.
Survivors include his wife of nearly 44 years, Linda Joe Long of Henderson; son, Donny Long and wife Linda Maria of Tyler; and three grandchildren, Kristen Caroline Wolford of Huntsville, Liam Locke Long of Tyler, Liliana Linnea Long of Tyler, and his little sweet dog, Buffy.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Jim Witt, Bill Clary, Josh Willis, Brooks Keen, Stephen Strong, Tim Ashmore, Weldon Washburn, Jimmy Stroud, Norris Langford, and James Chambless.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of East Texas at 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, TX 75701 or Clinton Lodge #23 at P.O. Box 54, Henderson, TX 75653.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
