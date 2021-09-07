Graveside services for Mr. Don “Podnuh” Easley, 78, of Henderson, will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at Tyler Memorial Cemetery. Interment with military honors will follow under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
Family and friends are welcome to come by the funeral home from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. from Wednesday - Friday, September 1-3, to pay their respects and sign a register book.
Mr. Easley passed from this life on August 29, 2021, at UT Health East Texas in Henderson. He was born November 6, 1942, in Ben Wheeler and spent several years as a teenager in Martha, Oklahoma. Don was proud to have served his country in the United States Navy and was stationed aboard the USS Hornet. He later went to work with Dallas Power and Light that led him to a long career with Texas Utilities. TU brought Don to Henderson in 1976 where he worked at Martin Lake Power Plant and even played on their recreational softball team in his younger years. Mr. Easley retired as Maintenance Supervisor. In his spare time, Don liked to fish and enjoyed watching baseball. He was also very involved with VFW Post 8535 and was a life member there. He absolutely loved to spend time with his grandson and traveled many a mile to support him in his sports and extracurricular activities. Don had been a member and previously attended South Main Church of Christ.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Otice Easley and Marie (Walker) Easley; wife, Joanna Day Easley; an infant daughter; son, Damon Easley; and brother, Charles Miller.
Survivors include his son, Derek Easley and wife Cassie of Henderson; grandson, Ethan Easley of Okinawa, Japan; sister, Barbara Netherland of Tyler; and a host of other family and many, many friends.
