Funeral services for Don Morrison, 82, of Henderson will be 10 a.m. Friday, June 12, 2020 in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home with Rev. Johnny Newton officiating. Burial will follow at Crims Chapel Cemetery.
Mr. Morrison died Sunday, June 7, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Henderson on February 3, 1938. Don joined the Air Force and served several years and then came back and became an electrician. He, along with his sons, Mike and Paul joined the National Guard which lead him to a career in the United States Army retiring in 1994. After returning to Henderson he also worked as a sheriff’s deputy with the Rusk County Sheriff’s office.
A former member of Emmanuel Baptist Church, he was currently a member of Southside Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his son, Jerry Morrision, and his sister, Donna Beth Brooks.
He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Betty; sons, Mike Morrison and Paul Morrision; grandchildren, Michael, Richard, Erin and Allison and 5 great grandchildren.
The service will be live streamed at his obituary page at www.raderfh.com.
