Graveside services for Mr. Don H. Arnold, 63, of Good Springs, was held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Duncan Cemetery with Jason Taylor and Rev. Mike Ledbetter officiating. Interment did follow under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
The family received friends following the service on Tuesday, July 14, at the cemetery. A register book will be available to sign at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily.
Mr. Arnold passed from this life on July 9, 2020, at his residence. He was born March 27, 1957, and raised on Arnold Hill in Good Springs to the late Walter Russell and Margaret Elizabeth (Walston) Arnold. Don was a welder for Competition Trailer and was a rancher and welder his entire life. He was also a master mason and member of New Salem Lodge #87 AF&AM.
Don had a powerful love for God, family and friends. Everyone loved to visit at his house on weekends, and he was well known for smoking meats and his big meal spreads.
Mr. Arnold was a member of Sardis Baptist Church and had been attending Bar None Cowboy Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, John David Arnold; sister, Mary Helen York; and nephews, David Kevin Arnold and Christopher Eugene Arnold.
Survivors include his wife, Terrica Stafford Arnold of Good Springs; children, Byron Lee Arnold of Good Springs, Brandy Leigh Arnold of Bossier City, Louisiana, Michael Charles Marsh Sr. of Good Springs, and Jessica Hunt and husband Kyle of Garland; brothers, Russell Dean Arnold and wife Brenda, and Gene Arnold and wife Phyllis, all of Good Springs; grandchildren, Raelinn Breann Arnold, Isaiah Lee Arnold, Michael Charles Marsh Jr. and wife Emy, Emily Marie Marsh, Emery Jade Graham, and Raiden Kane Groves; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Larry Dennis, Ken Evans, Jimmy Burton, Joe Neill, Ricky Grigsby, and Delbert Baldwin.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Duncan Cemetery at P.O. Box 2234, Henderson, Texas 75653.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.