Memorial services for Mr. Don “Duck” Wimberly, 70, of Troup, were held at 10 a.m., Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Bar None Cowboy Church with Jason Taylor and Stevie Oakes officiating under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home of Henderson.
Mr. Wimberly passed away July 10, 2020 at Hospice of East Texas in Tyler.
He was born Oct. 4, 1949 in Huntingdon, TN, and lived for 40 years in Troup. “Duck,” as he was affectionately called, owned and operated Wimberly Trucking for 30 years. He married the love of his life, Teri, on Dec. 25, 1991 and they blended their families together. Their shared family included six children, seventeen grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren; he is also survived by five sisters, two brothers, and numerous loving friends. He participated in the Gospel Barn Men’s Prayer Breakfast, and the Troup Dairy Queen Coffee Club. He was a member of the Bar None Cowboy Church. He was a devoted Papa Don, and loved to trail ride and raise American Paint Horses. He was a businessman, and had the ability to deliver his wisdom with a healthy dose of common sense, covered with humor. He was strong in his faith and cherished his family and friends.
Honorary pallbearers are Chance “Tater” Waggoner, Casey Wimberly, Cainan Wimberly, Caleb Wimberly, Luke Waggoner, Jeremy Wimberly, Cecil West, Pete Kirkland, Butch Burns, Alex Turner, Jason Lockridge, Charles Pressley, Jason Martin, Justin Pierce, Ray Hamilton, Tommy Fite, and B.J. Rucker.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Bar None Cowboy Church, 9162 Hwy 43 E, Tatum, TX 75691, or to the Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, TX 75701.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
