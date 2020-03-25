Dolly Maxine Newell Kaiser 76, of Henderson TX, passed away on Sunday March 22, 2020 due to Cancer.
She was born February 4, 1944, in the small town of Wooldridge, MO to Leslie Franklin Newell, Sr. and Lydia Lorene Merritt Newell and was lucky to be one of ten kids.
She married Eddye Ray Kaiser, Sr., on February 13, 1961 who survives his beloved.
Dolly had a green thumb and could grow anything. She so loved working with her flowers, watching NASCAR, doing ceramics, and listening to old-time country music.
She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings: Audrey Hatfield, Jack Newell, Jr Newell, Raymond Newell, Betty Alford, Evelyn Jenkins, and Ronnie Newell; grandsons, Evan Kaiser, Alex Wood, and granddaughter Amanda Wood.
Dolly is survived by her sisters Lavern Becker (Carl) Revere, MO, Peggy Thacker (Emmett) of Henderson TX. Her children Eddye Kaiser Jr (Kerry) Red Wing, MN, Lorrye Kaiser Linhart (Paul) Boonville, MO, Wade Kaiser (Shelly) Prairie Home, MO and Kari Kaiser-Kaiser (Dennis) Cushing OK, and adopted daughter Carol Ann Hatfield Young, Henderson TX. She will be missed by her 10 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
Dolly was cremated and will be buried in Copps Chapel, Wooldridge, MO at a later date.
