Denise Holland Murch, 63, of Van Alstyne, was born October 30, 1957 in Henderson, Texas where she completed high school and attended South Main Church of Christ. Denise married Bill Murch on November 16, 1984. Together they had one son, William Casey Murch. Denise was also a stepmother to Bill’s daughter, Christina Murch Lykke. Denise had four grandchildren, Jackson Lykke and Ryan Lykke by her stepdaughter, Christina Lykke and her husband Paul Lykke, and Eliana Murch and Addilyn Murch by her son, Casey Murch and his wife Haley Murch. Denise was a daughter to Jimmie (Chambless) Holland and the late James Holland, and a sister to Gary Holland and wife Judy, Neal Holland and wife Tresa, David Holland and wife Edie, Michael Holland and wife Barbara, and Linda Holland. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Denise was a mother, wife, daughter, sister, friend and grandmother that brought happiness everywhere she went and was loved by all who knew her.
Graveside services for Denise will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 26, 2020, at Lakewood Memorial Park with Bill Beene officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.