Funeral services for Ms. Delores Green, 59, of Henderson, will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 1, 2021, at Calvary Baptist Church with Rev. Bill Kuykendall and Rev. Keith Lybrand officiating, under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 9-11 a.m. on Monday, November 1, at the church.
John 3:16; for God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten son, that whosever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.
Delores Green was born to Arthur and EV Green on April 14, 1962. She went to Raster Elementary then attended Harper High School. She then got a job at K&M plastic alongside her mother brother and cousins. Delores moved her family to Henderson, Texas in 2001 where she maintained multiple jobs, joined church and served as a faithful member at Calvary Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. Bill Kuykendall.
Delores was devoted to her children selflessly and would always put others before herself. She was hardworking and very nurturing to anyone who crossed her path. She loved to cook, sing and spend time with her favorite person, Jazell, and her new grandson, Marckell.
Preceding her in death were father, Arthur Green and mother, Ev Green; daughter; Grashundra; sister, Diana and brother, Jimmy.
Delores was born into eternity on October 14, 2021. She leaves to cherish her memories, one son Grayland and spouse Riley; one daughter, Jazell and spouse Labrent; one grandson, Marckell; three brothers, Eric and spouse Erna, Arthur Jr. and spouse Shirley, and Anthony; one sister, Shirley; four special nieces, Chiquita and spouse Rashad, Tenisha and spouse Anthony, Tyesha and spouse Marcus, and Samantha and spouse Reginald, seven special nephews, Ellison and spouse DeAndrea, Ramone and spouse Contessa, Antwan, Harvey, Tramell, Warren, and Kendall; and a host of nieces, great nieces, nephews, great nephews, relatives and friends.
Philippians 4:13
I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me.
I thank God for having you as my big sister, your brother Eric.
Pallbearers will be Ellison Green, Marcus Jackson, Antwan Green, Reginald Perry, Ramone Green, and Eric Green. Honorary pallbearers will be Marques Jackson, Harlon Jackson, Tobias Washington, and Cleveland Brown.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
