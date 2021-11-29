Delores Bowley Butler Liedtke went home to Jesus on November 23, 2021; she was 87 years old. Delores was born to William Verl Bowley and Hazel Geraldine Ashley Bowley on November 18, 1934 in Wilson County, Texas. Delores was employed as a switchboard operator and supervisor by Bell Telephone Company in downtown Houston for 17 years. Delores met her husband, Cecil, in 1964 at her favorite gas station near her home in Houston, TX where recent Army Veteran, Cecil, was employed by his brother. They married April 17, 1964 and went on to have three children, Vivian, Cecilia & Cynthia. After a few moves, they settled in East Texas in 1975. At this time they began Butler’s Watch Repair and Delores assisted her husband in his work. Upon his death in 1986, she obtained her GED and attended Kilgore College receiving an Associate’s Degree in Horology and went on to continue the work of Butler’s Watch Repair. She later was introduced to her second husband, Harry Lovan Liedtke Sr., by her eldest daughter. Delores and Harry married on March 18, 1993, combining their large family of nine children. Together, they raised his youngest daughter Amber. In addition to being a dedicated and loving mother, Delores enjoyed participating in the Sunshine Sisters, a religious women’s organization. She was an active member in her church, Springs of Living Water, pastored by her brother Leroy. Throughout her entire life, she held an unwavering faith in God, which she shared with those who surrounded her. Delores lived a life of service, which she demonstrated unceasingly with the love and care she showed her family members.
Delores joins her father William Verl Bowley, her mother Hazel Geraldine Ashley Bowley, husbands Cecil Butler and Harry Lovan Liedtke Sr., brothers Leroy Verl Bowley Sr. and Larry C. Bowley, nephews Leroy Verl Bowley Jr. and Mark Stephen Bowley in Heaven.
She is survived by daughters Vivian Butler of Longview, Cecilia & Joe Koch of Glenfawn, Cynthia & Kirk Denny of Chapel Hill and Amber & Zachary Garcia of Fort Worth. Grandchildren JC & Jennifer Hodges, Steven Hodges, Kaitlin & Raul Salazar, Michael & Shanna Crow, Tyler Koch, Kendall & Jordan Hinze, Seth Johnson, Ethan Johnson, Hunter & Kayli Denny, Mason Denny, Cole Liedtke, Kasi McBride, Kinzlea Latham, Zahra Garcia and Alexandria Garcia. Eight great-grandchildren and sisters Doris H. Jones of Dotson and Adalee M. Steward of Deer Park. Psalm 116:8 “For you have delivered my soul from death, my eyes from tears, my feet from stumbling.”
Funeral services for Mrs. Liedtke will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 27, 2021, in the chapel at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home with Bro. Randal Hodges officiating. Interment will follow at Caledonia Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until service time on Saturday, at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be J.C. Hodges, Seth Johnson, Ethan Johnson, Hunter Denny, Mason Denny, Cole Liedtke, Brock Strong, and Blake Strong.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
