Private family graveside services for Ms. Dell Hutto, 88, of Henderson, were held at Lakewood Memorial Park with Dr. David Higgs officiating. Interment followed under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
Ms. Hutto passed from this life on December 1, 2020, at Dallas Regional Medical Center. She was born December 9, 1931, in Henderson to the late William and Mable (Crow) Brown. Ms. Hutto retired as the Activities Director for Leisure Lodge and was a member of First Baptist Church of Henderson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Ray Hutto; grandson, Chad Phenix Hutto; and 3 brothers and 1 sister.
Survivors include her son, Dr. Charles Lynn Hutto Sr. of Henderson and daughter-in-law, Connie Phenix Hutto of Henderson; daughter, Sandy Presley and husband Bobby of Forney; grandchildren, Charlie Hutto and wife Amy and their children Jackson, Caleb, and Tommy Hutto of Henderson, Dr. Kim Fretty and husband Casey and their children Hudson, Luke, and Davis Fretty of Tyler, Kristy Presley Gregory and husband Jeremy and their children Noah, Ian, and Jude Gregory of Forney, and Andrea Presley Myers and husband Chandler and their children Hazel and Easton Myers of Crandall.
Pallbearers were Dr. Charles Hutto Sr., Bobby Presley, Charlie Hutto, Casey Fretty, Jeremy Gregory, and Chandler Myers. Honorary pallbearers were Ms. Hutto’s 10 great-grandsons and her great-granddaughter.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
