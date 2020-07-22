Memorial services for Delilah Fay (Brown) Hughes, 77, of Overton were held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the Overton Assembly of God Church located at 501 East Brandon Street, Overton, Texas 75684 with Pastor Atwell Hankins officiating.
Mrs. Hughes passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at her residence in Overton surrounded by family.
Mrs. Hughes is the former co-owner and office manager of Big “D” Consulting Company in Overton and an active member of the Overton Assembly of God Church.
Mrs. Hughes was preceded in death by her parents J.B. Brown, mother Wenona Brown, stepmother Catherine (Davis) Brown, sisters Jane Rozell and Sheryl Taliaferro.
Survivors include her husband Vernon R. Hughes; four children, Tammie Thompson and husband Charles of New London, Russell Hughes and wife Heather of Granbury, Rusty Hughes and wife Shery of Henderson, and Lisa Johnson and husband Danny also of Granbury; brothers Gene Brown and wife Rita Fay of Kilgore, David Brown of Leverett’s Chapel and Hulen “Buster” Brown of Douglasville; twelve grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren.
