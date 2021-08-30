Funeral services for Mr. Delco Grounds, Jr., 79, of Mount Enterprise, will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, August 27, 2021, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home with Pastor Marshall Moorhead officiating. Interment will follow at Shiloh Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until service time on Friday, August 27, 2021, at the funeral home.
Mr. Grounds passed from this life on Tuesday, August 24, 2021. He was born on May 20, 1942, in Minden, Texas, to the late Delco Grounds, Sr. and Pauline (Johnson) Grounds. Mr. Grounds served our county in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict for four years. He was the owner of Grounds Construction Co. and SMK Vacuum Service. He was also a member of Sulphur Springs Missionary Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Kim Grounds, and two sisters, Margaret Gossett and Virginia Garrett.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Angelia (Bradford) Grounds of Mount Enterprise; children, Shawn Collins and husband Alton of Garrison, and Marty Grounds and wife Linda of Mount Enterprise; brother, Roger Grounds and wife Sammie of Mount Enterprise; sister, Enid Hunt and husband Bill of Mount Enterprise; 10 grandchildren, Jordyn Collins, Dakota Grounds, Britny Lummus, Morgan Whitlow, Polly Grounds, Mercy Grace Grounds, Brooklyn Rentz, Hunter Rentz, River Grounds, and Mikaela Grounds; great-grandchildren, Michael and Trevor Ellis, Evan Lummis and one on the way, Cooper Lummis, and Sammy, Abigail, Jessie Whitelow; and great great-grandchild, Jack Ellis.
Pallbearers will be Kent Little, Dylan Owens, Gary Jones, Dago Yarbrough, Wayne Jones, and Brent Grounds. Honorary Pallbearers will be Alton Collins, Harold “Peanut” Duke, Brandon Jones, Nick Jones, Ashley Little, Micah Little, Logan Owens, and Michael Adams.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
