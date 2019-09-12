Dehlia Charlene (Woolverton) Parsons, 88, of Plano, passed away peacefully at home on Sept. 9, 2019. She was surrounded by family that loved her. Dehlia devoted her life to her family, which she always put first. She loved to travel and had been blessed to visit all 50 states, Canada, England, and France over her lifetime.
Dehlia was born Sept. 17, 1930 to H.B. and Ada Vaughn Woolverton in Oak Flat.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 45 years, Herbert Parsons Jr. and by her parents, three brothers, Bill Woolverton, Mack Woolverton, J.D. Woolverton and sisters, Evalyn Scruggs, Lottie Johnson, and JoAnn McKay.
She is survived by her brothers, Gene Woolverton of Plainview, Conn. and Buford Woolverton of Oak Flat and sister Clara Smart of Texarkana. She leaves behind her daughter, Sara Jane Hademenos of Houston and husband Jim, daughter Carol Fletcher and husband Clint of Pflugerville, grandson David Lytton of Plano, granddaughter Elizabeth Lytton of Dallas, grandsons Benjamin Fletcher of Brooklyn, N.Y. and Wiley Fletcher of Pflugerville and many loving nieces, nephews, and friends. She was a member of Christ Church Episcopal, in Plano.
Visitation will be held from 1-1:45 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13 at Crawford A. Crim Funeral Home in Henderson. Services will immediately follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with internment at the Holleman Cemetery in Oak Flat. Following burial, a reception will be held at the Smyrna Missionary Baptist Church in Oak Flat.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children, 2222 Welborn St. Dallas, TX 75219 or Shriners Hospital for Children, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607.
Condolences may be made at www.crawfordacrim.com.
