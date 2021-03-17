Graveside services for Mrs. Debbie Hornsby, 67, of Henderson, was held at 4 p.m., Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Lakewood Memorial Park with Bro. Leroy Sedgwick officiated. Interment followed under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home of Henderson.
Visitation was held from 6 - 8 p.m., Monday March 15, 2021, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Hornsby passed away March 10, 2021 at UT Health in Tyler. She was born July 16, 1953, Crane, TX. She had worked at the East Texas Treatment Center in Overton, and was a member of the Henderson Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Hornsby; daughter, Jennifer Lynn Hornsby; mother, Mary Lou Sedgwick; brother, Dan Sedgwick, and sister, Susie Sedgwick Crabtree.
Survivors include: sons, David Hornsby and wife Cindy of Henderson, and Brian Hornsby and fiancé Trish Falknor of League City; father, Leroy Sedgwick of Henderson; sisters, Cherie Weaver and husband John of Henderson, and Angela Hardy and husband Rick of Pine Hill, and brother, Robert Sedgwick and wife Linda of Palestine; four grandchildren, Kelton Ashcraft, Autumn Ashcraft, Joshua Hornsby, and Makenna Hornsby; and four great-grandchildren, Dakota Parker McCoy, Porter Chase McCoy, Prayson River McCoy, and Aerolynn Di’ Ann Smith.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
