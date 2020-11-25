Dawn Glover Smith, 66, of Henderson, TX went home to be with her Lord and Savior on November 21, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Bethany Baptist Church in Marthaville, LA officiated by Brother Jim Phillips. The family will receive friends from 10 am until service time on Tuesday the 24th at the church. Burial will follow at McCaskill Cemetery in Marthaville.
Dawn was born August 14, 1954 in Beaumont, TX. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Smith and mother and father, Floyd and Iris Glover, cherished grandmother, Mama Nell, and nephew Michael.
Dawn is survived by her daughters, Jennifer Stephenson and husband Billy; Jamie Stephens and husband Terry; Jessica English and husband Mark; Stephanie Ballow and husband Scooter. Beloved grandchildren, Bryan Stuckey, Matthew Stuckey, Macy Anderson, Meaghan English, Mia English, Maddie Jo Stephens, Paige Dorsey, and husband Mark, Clayton Stephenson, and Curtis Stephenson. Great-grandsons Ethan & Chevy Stuckey and Eli & Owen Dorsey. Beloved sisters, Carolyn, Norma, Julie, and Patricia.
Dawn spent many years building a career in safety in the trucking industry. She enjoyed her later years pursuing her true passion in the classroom as a substitute teacher. She spent all of her years loving her Lord and Savior, and her family very deeply. She was a selfless caregiver who always put her family first. She will be greatly missed by all who love her.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers include Billy Stephenson, Terry Stephens, Mark English, Bryan Stuckey, Matthew Stuckey, Clayton Stephenson, and Curtis Stephenson. Honorary pallbearers will be Paul Boutte, Jr., Richie Allen, and Ben Allen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.