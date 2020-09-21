David Ray “Tater” Brown was born January 29, 1957 in Overton to the late J.B. and Wenona Brown. He passed away on September 10, 2020 in his home.
David was a 1975 graduate of Leverett’s Chapel High School, where he participated in athletics and shop. Most of his life was spent working in the oil fields of East Texas. He celebrated the end of his career from Aegis Chemical Solutions in 2018. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, working at the deer lease, and spending time with his family and life-long friends. He was a loving grandfather who never missed an opportunity to support his grandkids.
David was a man of few words. He was a simple, hardworking, and honest man who lived a quiet life.
Mr. Brown was preceded in death by his parents, J.B. Brown and Wenona Wright Brown, and stepmother Catherine Davis Brown, sisters Jane Rozell, Sheryl Taliaferro, and Delilah Hughes.
He is survived by two children: Justin Brown and his wife Shelby of Arp, and their children Callie and Carter; Brandon Brown and his wife Casie of Overton, and their children Brady and his wife Jaylin, Bostyn, Blythe, and Beckham. Also survived by, brothers Gene Brown and wife Rita Fay of Kilgore, and Hulin “Buster” Brown and wife Nancy of Douglasville.
Memorial services for David will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Overton Assembly of God, 501 Brandon St., Overton, TX 75684.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.