McCormack

Funeral services for Mr. David McCormack, 74, of Brachfield, will be at 10 a.m., Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at Crawford - A. Crim Funeral Home chapel with Bro. Marshall Moorehead officiating. Interment will follow at Shiloh Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home of Henderson.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at the funeral home.

To plant a tree in memory of David McCormack as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.