Funeral services for Mr. David McCormack, 74, of Brachfield, will be at 10 a.m., Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at Crawford - A. Crim Funeral Home chapel with Bro. Marshall Moorehead officiating. Interment will follow at Shiloh Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home of Henderson.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at the funeral home.
Mr. McCormack passed from this life Feb. 1, 2023, at his residence. He was born Dec. 11, 1948, in Henderson to the late Alford and Sally Fay (Keeling) McCormack and lived all his life in Rusk County. David graduated from Mt. Enterprise High School in 1967, and was drafted into the US Marine Corps in 1968, serving during the Vietnam conflict. He returned home and went to work at Rusk County Electric, and afterward he worked in shutdown plants for Fluor Daniel, D.C. Atlantic, and then retired in 2012. He enjoyed spending time with his family, also fishing, hunting, using his tractor for bush-hogging, and generally aggravating people! David loved and adored his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, as well as their friends, whom he claimed as his own. He was a member of Sulphur Springs Missionary Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Betty McCormack, and daughter Virginia Beth Lane.
Survivors include daughter Connie Flanagan and husband Danny of Brachfield; grandchildren, Kelly Weatherly and husband Hunter, and Todd Flanagan; great-grandchildren, Kansas and Maggie Bell Weatherly; sister Carol McCormack Davis of Henderson; and a host of cousins, other family, and many friends.
Pallbearers are R.D. Wittner, Hunter Weatherly, Tim Wheat, Scott Whitfield, Joshua Thomas, Bryan Elliot, and Preston Weatherly. Honorary pallbearers are Skipper Dunn and Mark Thomas.
