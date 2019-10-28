Mr. David Franklin Whitlock, 61, of Henderson, passed from this life on October 18, 2019, at Autumn Leaves in Henderson. David was born November 10, 1957, in Odessa and has lived in Henderson since 1966. He enjoyed participating in the Special Olympics and was a member of the Handicap Workshop in Henderson where he was able to tackle many tasks that helped local businesses. David was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
He was preceded in death by his father, William James Whitlock.
Survivors include his mother, Barbara Whitlock of Henderson; siblings, Troy J. Whitlock and wife Gloria of Overton, Billy J. Whitlock of New London, and Sharon J. Whitlock of Henderson; nieces, Sherry Lee Wesner and her children Kirk and Kyle Hathaway, and Jennifer Hurff and her children Sean, Ian and Auslyn Hurff; sister-in-law, Darlene Whitlock; niece, Michelle Payton and her children Isaac Scott Haley and Lexi Jade Haley, and nephew, Christopher Whitlock and his children Gage and Cole Whitlock.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.